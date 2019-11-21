Three teenagers held for torturing minor

The Sampangirama Nagar police have detained three teenagers who allegedly tortured and physically abused a minor boy while pretending to teach him how to swim.

The alleged incident took place in Kanteerava stadium on Wednesday. The boys recorded the torture on a mobile phone and uploaded it on social media, which was how the incident came to light.

Taking serious note of the incident, the jurisdictional Sampangirama Nagar police tracked down the three teenagers and produced them before the Karnataka Child Welfare Committee.

According to the police, the victim is around 10 years old and lives in their locality. “They took him to the stadium after promising to teach him how to swim. However, when they approached the tank, the little boy got scared. They pushed him into the water, and tortured him while he was crying out for help,” said a police officer.

The clip shows them abusing and heckling the boy when he pleaded with them to leave him alone. “It went on for several minutes before the boy managed to come out of the water,” the officer added.

The police have alerted the management of the stadium to step up security in and around the stadium, and remain vigilant.