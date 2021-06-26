Three more arrested in connection with the murder of former corporator

The police have arrested three youth, all in their early 20s, who were allegedly part of the team that planned the murder of former two-time BJP councillor Rekha Kadiresh.

The accused — Stephen Jaipal (21), Ajai Kumar (21), and Purushotham (22) — provided support to the two men who stabbed the councillor to death outside her office in Cottonpet on June 24.

“While Stephan and Ajay were assigned to provide security cover to the attackers, Purushotham tampered with the CCTVs outside her office and redirected the lens so that the incident could not be caught on camera. He was also assigned to keep watch and alert the hit team,” said a police officer. All three accused were in the vicinity when the corporator was murdered.

However, despite their efforts, the brutal murder was caught on a CCTV in the area, based on which the police identified the accused.

“Stephan and Ajai were also seen chasing away a person who attempted to come to Rekha Kadiresh’s rescue,” said the officer. He added that more were involved, and special teams are tracking them down.

Five people have been arrested so far. On Friday morning, a day after the incident, the police arrested Peter (46) and Surya (19), the duo accused of stabbing the corporator. Teams tracked them to a wooded area in Sunkadakatte, and shot at their legs when they allegedly attempted to attack the police and flee.