Three juveniles, including a minor girl who staged a theft at her own house, detained

The police probing a house break-in theft reported at Parappana Agarahara have detained three juveniles, including a minor girl, who allegedly roped in her two friends and hatched a plan to burgle her house.

Based on a complaint, the police began probing the incident and analysed footage from as many as 60 cameras to find that a burkha-clad person had burgled the house. Further verification of the footage revealed that the suspect was found speaking to a girl.

The police cross-checked with local residents before zeroing in on three minors, including a girl, for allegedly hatching a house break-in theft plan in her house. Inquiries revealed that the girl had misused the ATM card of her grandmother and withdrawn money for her personal use. The family used to heckle her all the time which led the girl to hatch the plan to “teach them a lesson”, said the police.

As per the plan, she roped in two of her minor friends and informed them about the family going out and about the place where the key was kept.

As per the plan, the burkha-clad minor boy took the key, entered the house and stole 380 grams of gold valuables total worth ₹24.5 lakh. The accused had planned to dispose of the valuables and handed over a part of the gold to one of their tuition teachers with a request to sell the gold and give them money, claiming that the father of one of the minors was an alcoholic and was not taking care of the house.

Based on their confession, the police recovered the gold valuables and approached the juvenile justice board for further procedure.