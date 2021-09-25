Three foreign nationals arrested, drugs seized

Police unearth multiple narcotic rings in city

The city police arrested a foreign national from Ivory Coast who was allegedly peddling drugs and recovered 2.5 kg of MDMA crystals worth approximately ₹2.5 crore. He had stored the crystals in empty champagne bottles.

Acting on a tip-off, the Govindapura police intercepted the peddler while he was trying to sell MDMA crystals in his car on a service road at HBR Layout. “We arrested him and recovered drugs,” the police said.

Preliminary investigations have revealed he was sourcing the narcotics from a supplier in Goa. According to the police, he smuggled them to the city by road using empty champagne bottles to hide them. He was not able to produce any valid passport or visa documents.

He has been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and Foreigners Act.

The police have also issued a notice to the landlord who had rented the house to the foreign national without verifying his documents.

In another case, a foreign national from Congo who was arrested after he was caught allegedly peddling narcotics at Subramanyanagar. The police recovered 350 grams of ganja oil from him.

He had come to Bengaluru in December 2016 on a student visa for a bachelor’s degree in computer applications. However, he did not return to his country after his visa expired and took to peddling drugs, along with others from his country, said the police, adding that he resided in Maragondanahalli.

In yet another case, the Subramanyanagar police arrested a Nigerian national and recovered 19 grams of MDMA crystals. The accused had come to India in 2012 on a business visa and was exporting garments to his home country. However, he had also taken to peddling narcotics, said the police.