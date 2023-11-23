HamberMenu
Three children felicitated with Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma Shourya awards

Laxmi Hebbalakar, Minister of the Department of Women and Child Development, gave away the awards at a Children’s Day programme

November 23, 2023 08:04 pm | Updated 08:04 pm IST - Bengaluru

Spoorthi Niranjan

R.C. Gowda, a class 9 student from Tumkur district, noticed two girls drowning in the Handikunte lake at Handikunte Agrahara when he was on a moving KSRTC bus. He saved the two girls with the help of the bus driver. He was among three children who were felicitated by the Department of Women and Child Development with the Hoysala and Keladi Chennamma Shourya (Bravery) Awards for the year 2023-24 for showing bravery and saving the lives of others from danger with time consciousness.

Shalu, a class 2 student from Tumkur district, received the Keladi Chennamma bravery award for saving her three-year-old sister from drowning in a well while they were playing outside their house.

While speaking of the incident, she said, “My sister fell into the well. I put on a life jacket and went to save her. I brought her out and put her on the stairs. After my older brother came home, we took her to the hospital. I was very scared but I had to save her.”

Arjun Sagar, a class 7 student from Kodagu district, was awarded for saving a grazing cow that was accidentally stuck in the mud this April. Arjun noticed the trapped cow while he was playing with his friends and saved the cow after five hours of struggling.

“My son risked his life and spent five hours trying to save the cow, so we are very proud of him,” said Dinesh M.P., the father of Arjun.

Laxmi Hebbalakar, Minister of the Department of Women and Child Development, gave away the Hoysala award to Arjun Sagar Y.D. and R.C. Gowda and Keladi Chennamma Shourya award for Shalu at the Children’s Day programme held here on Thursday, November 23.

