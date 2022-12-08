  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Assembly Elections 2022 |90% votes counted: How close are the Gujarat 2022 Assembly election results?

Three bike lifters arrested in Bengaluru

December 08, 2022 05:33 pm | Updated 05:33 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Kamakshipalya police on Thursday arrested three bike lifters and recovered 10 stolen motorcycles worth ₹7.8 lakh from them.

The accused, Lakki Kumar, 22, Srinivasa, 20, and Saif Pasha, 20, from Ramanagaram were arrested while they were moving suspiciously on a scooter in Kamakshipalya.

Upon inquiry, they revealed that they were stealing bikes in and around the city on the behest of their associates Durga Chandra, 23, and Suhas Venkatesh, 22, who are presently lodged in Mandya prison, said the police.

Based on their information, the police recovered 10 two-wheelers, which the accused had stolen from in and around the city and from Kanakapura, Ramanagaram, Shivamogga, and Malur police station limits.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.