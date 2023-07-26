Three arrested, police recover explosive material

July 26, 2023 01:13 am | Updated 01:13 am IST - Bengaluru

The Soladevanahalli police arrested a construction labourer and recovered huge amounts of explosive material which he had stored in his house to blast stones.

Based on a tip-off, a team raided the house of Seenappa, 40, in Raghavendra Layout at Hesaraghatta, who used to work as a stone crusher and stored the explosive material in a gunny bag and kept under the cot.

The accused said that he sourced the material in the open market and would sell it to the people in the quarry to blast stones.

The accused knew how to prepare explosives using the raw material and his clients are stone quarry owners and small-time stone crushers, said the police.

The accused has been booked under the Explosives Act and remanded in judicial custody while the police are investigating further to ascertain the source of his explosives.

Similarly , another police team raided a house at Kalluguddadahalli in Hesaraghatta and arrested Shankar Raju, 30, and Kumar Gangappa, 21, and recovered huge quantities of explosive materials from them.