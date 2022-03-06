Three arrested for house break thefts

The Konanakunte police on Saturday arrested a gang of three and recovered gold valuables and two bikes worth ₹10 lakh from them.

The accused identified as Ullas, 19, Raghu Naryak, 20 and Nandan, 18 were high school drop outs involved in at least four house break thefts and two bike thefts reported in and around the city in the recent past.

The accused were arrested by the police while they were moving suspiciously near an Apartment in J.P. Nagar 8th phase on Friday. The trio were brought to the station and a detailed questioning led them to confess to the crime.

Based on their confessions, the police cracked three house break thefts reported in Konanakunte and Jigani and two bike theft cases in Bommanahalli and Hebbagodi police station limits. The accused would move around the city on the stolen bikes to identify locked houses and break into them. There are three more accused involved in the crime who escaped at the time of the arrest. Efforts are on to track them down, a police officer, said .

