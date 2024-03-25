GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three arrested for assault over parking row in Bengaluru

March 25, 2024 06:08 pm | Updated 06:08 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The K.S. Layout police arrested three persons on the charge of assaulting their neighbour and his family members over a parking row in Pragathipura on Sunday night.

As the fight went viral on social media, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Prathap Simha termed it a communal clash with a tweet and tagged Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayananda seeking action.

The jurisdictional police contained the fight and clarified that it was a fight between two families and not communal as depicted.

According to the police, the fight started over the parking of an autorickshaw in front of a house, which the residents objected to. Heated arguments ensued which took an ugly turn as both the families hurled abuses followed by the attack. The sparring parties were identified as Sukumar and Syed Talha.

“There is no communal angle as of now,“ Shiva Prakash Devaraju, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. 

The officer said there was no involvement of other people, but added that some onlookers had gathered at the scene because of the heated arguments and commotion.

The police have registered an FIR based on a complaint filed by Sukumar and arrested three people. “We are further investigating to ascertain the involvement of others,” a police officer said.

