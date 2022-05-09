Three arrested, countrymade pistols, petrol bombs recovered
The Hennur police on Monday arrested three habitual offenders and recovered a countrymade pistol, 10 petrol bombs, and other weapons from them.
The accused, identified as Syed Asghar, Fayazulla, and Munawwar, had allegedly stored the weapons to attack their rival, Mohammed Azeemuddin, a rowdy-sheeter from Saraipalya.
The police said that the accused confessed that they had an old rivalry with Azeemuddin. Further investigation revealed that Azeemuddin had forced Fayazulla to vacate a house and he incurred losses of several lakhs .
In order to avenge the humiliation, Fayazulla ganged up with Asghar and Munawwar to attack Azeemuddin, the police said.
However their plan was foiled when the police, based on a tip-off, raided the houses of the accused and recovered the weapons. The accused have several criminal cases pending against them, Bhimashankar Guled, DCP (East Division), said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.