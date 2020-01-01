This weekend, all roads lead to EDUVISORY

‘EDUVISORY’, The Hindu Education Expo 2020, will be held on January 4 and 5 at Gayathri Vihar on Palace Grounds, at Gate No. 4 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Over 40 premier educational institutes will be available for one on one interactions with students and parents on all streams of study. Industry experts from various fields will also be available.

The participating clients include: REVA University, Christ (Deemed to be University), Manipal Academy of Higher Education, Cambridge Institute of Technology, XIME, Insights IAS, Hindustan Group of Institutions, PES University, Rajarajeswari College of Engineering, ACS College of Engineering, NITTE (Deemed to be University), Universal Group of Institutions, Alva’s Education Foundation - Moodabidri, Atria Institute of Technology, Karnataka College Group of Institutions, Vidyavardhaka College of Engineering -Mysuru, HKBK College of Engineering, KLE Technological University - Hubballi, GSSS Institute of Engineering and Technology for Women – Mysuru, St. Joseph’s Engineering College – Mangaluru , MVJ College of Engineering, Cadeto India, Acharya B. School, CMR University, Amoghavarsha IAS/KAS ACADEMY and many more.

Entry is free. For details, call 99646 48444.