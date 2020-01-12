Bengaluru

This father-daughter duo love their stamps

Jaagruthi N. Adka and Nitin Kumar S. Adka at the philately exhibition RAKSHAPEX-2020 in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Jaagruthi N. Adka and Nitin Kumar S. Adka at the philately exhibition RAKSHAPEX-2020 in Bengaluru on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A father-daughter duo secured prizes at the district-level philately exhibition ‘RAKSHAPEX-2020’, which concluded here on Saturday. Jaagruthi N. Adka, a class 8 student, won the first prize in the junior category, while her father, Nithin Kumar S. Adka, came second in the senior category.

“I started collecting the stamps when I was in class 2. This is my second time participating in this exhibition. I am very passionate about collecting Olympics stamps as I am also a sportsperson,” Ms. Jaagruthi said, adding that her father had accidentally seen her stamp collection when she was in class 6 and subsequently encouraged her to take it up more seriously.

Mr. Adka has been collecting stamps since his childhood. “But because of my daughter, my passion got a new life,” he said, after his Navy stamp collection fetched him the second prize at the exhibition.

There was a theme for each day of the three-day event, with the concluding day’s theme being culture and heritage. It saw the Bengaluru West Postal Division sharing the latest developments in Indian postal services and also showcased varieties of historical Indian and British-Indian stamps. Among the rare stamps on display were an 1854 lithograph stamp sample and an 1851 flower stamp. A ‘Crown Letter’ special cover was also released.

The first prize in the senior category went to Mani Muthu Krishnan, a hospital administrative officer, who showcased stamps of the armed forces.

