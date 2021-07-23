Things to check out in Bengaluru: Live music, theatre for children and more

Live music

Bengaluru-based band Raqueeb and Thomson Thomas are performing live. Raqueeb has been performing reinterpretations of Hindi film music and its own compositions for the last three years. ‘Moh Maya’ and ‘Dozakh’ are among their popular ones. Thomas, meanwhile, is into experimental music — psybient and carnatic fusion.

When: July 24 and25 Where: Phoenix Marketcity Cost: Free Contact: 080-67266111

Love in the digital age

Ankit Vengurlekar (co-producer of the Love Aaj Kal podcast), Dhiren Borisa (a Dalit queer activist, poet and urban sexual geographer) and Bishakha Datta (filmmaker, activist and co-founder and executive director of Point of View) discuss the changing landscape of romance and intimacy in the digital age in India as a sociological phenomenon and examine the surge in usage of dating apps during the pandemic.

When: July 24 Where: Bangalore International Centre’s YouTube channel Cost: Free Contact: 98865 99675

Theatre fest for children

The 11th edition of Ranga Shankara’s AHA! International Festival of Theatre for Children features pieces from a variety of theatre practitioners who specialise in making theatre for children. Indian theatre makers Sananda Mukhopadhyaya, the Gillo Repertory, and ThinkArts will be presenting their pieces at the festival. International participants include the renowned Schauburg Theater for Young Audiences (Germany), and Chamarbellclochette (Switzerland), supported by the Swiss Arts Council (Pro Helvetia New Delhi and Zurich). This year's festival also features talks and workshops for different age groups.

When: Now to July 31 Where: insider.in Cost: Free Contact: programming@rangashankara.in

Designer wear exhibtion

Vraj:bhoomi presents Nila, a collection of classic kurtas, sarees and dupattas inspired from the centuries-old Pichwai style of painting originated in Rajasthan. The word pichwai translates to 'that which hangs at the back', and refers to a unique form of pictorial textiles made to use as backdrops in the shrines of ‘Shrinathji’.

When: Now to July 24 Where: Vraj:bhoomi store, Ulsoor Cost: Free Contact: 080-25575196