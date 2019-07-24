There was no paucity of funds: Kumaraswamy

Debunking claims of the rebel MLAs that neglect of their constituencies was the main reason for them to tender resignations, outgoing Chief Minister H.D. Kumarsawamy on Tuesday furnished details to the Assembly on how the rebels had actually received a huge quantum of funds for the development of their segments.

As per statistics revealed by him, all the rebels have got more than ₹100 crore for their constituency in the last one year, while some of them have even received more than ₹500 crore.

Mr. Kumaraswamy stated that Ramesh Jarkiholi, who kick-started the rebellion, had received ₹262 crore, while Munirathna had been given ₹559 crore and Byrathi Basavaraj ₹332 crore. Pratapgouda Patil had got ₹517 crore, while K.R. Pet MLA Narayana Gowda, who had been lamenting about lack of funds, had actually been given ₹474 crore, he said.