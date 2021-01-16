There is a demand to resume offline classes for first PU: Minister

S. Suresh Kumar says decision to be taken after consulting Technical Advisory Committee

Principals of various colleges in Karnataka have sought permission to start offline classes for first PUC students, claiming pressure and demand from students and parents alike.

At a meeting chaired by Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar to review the progress of second PUC classes in Bengaluru Urban, Rural and Ramanagaram districts on Friday, the principals demanded resumption of offline classes for first PUC in the interest of students.

Many principals, who attended the meeting, stated that they were getting calls from parents with regard to resuming first PUC classes. They said that if two students are made to sit on each bench and instructed to bring food and water from home, offline classes for first PUC may be started.

According to a press release, the Minister said he would seek the opinion of the Technical Advisory Committee on starting classes for first PUC. He also said there is demand to start classes for standards eight and nine.

“Students want to be promoted to higher standards only after writing examinations. This was the opinion of many students I spoke to during my inspection of schools across Karnataka,” he said and instructed teachers and principals to devote more time to completing the syllabus.

Given the shortage in teaching staff, a proposal had been sent to the Finance Department with regard to regularising guest teachers. He said teachers, who had retired from service and wanted to teach for free in the interest of students, would be given a chance to do so in colleges near them.

Recently, the Education Department had issued an order deputing lecturers from colleges with low strength to take classes for students in other institutes thrice a week. Principals have demanded that the order be revoked.

Mr. Suresh Kumar, while stating that he would look into the issue, urged teachers and principals to keep in mind the interest of students.