There are now 7 COVID-19 clusters in Bengaluru

Close on the heels of nine students from Sambhram Academy of Management Studies testing positive for COVID-19, another cluster has been detected at a paying guest accommodation managed by the educational institution in Yelahanka zone.

This takes the total number of COVID-19 clusters in Bengaluru to seven.

On Saturday, eight out of 51 students residing in Inspire Livesuit PG were found to have contracted the virus. According to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad, all eight students have been admitted to K.C. General Hospital, while the PG has been declared as a containment zone.

There now are four clusters in Yelahanka zone alone, where there are a total of 33 positive cases. Mr. Prasad said one more student of Sambhram Academy of Management Studies had tested positive on Friday. Ten students, who have mild symptoms, had self-quarantined, while one student had gone to his parents’ house in Kolar.

Mr. Prasad said more cases were being detected as a result of increased testing, especially in educational institutions with high numbers of students from other States, particularly Kerala and Maharashtra.

“The cases in the clusters have been isolated and quarantined. The infection spread has been contained and there are no more cases reported,” he said, and added that he has directed health officials to ensure that all food handlers undergo RT-PCR tests once every 15 days. This, he maintained, was in line with the State government’s directions.

Meanwhile the State on Saturday reported 523 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 9,50,730. Of these 329 are from Bengaluru. Five out of six deaths reported in Karnataka are also from Bengaluru.

The following are the 7 clusters