Theatre artiste Prasanna ends fast

Gandhian activist and theatre personality Prasanna ended his indefinite fast on Friday, the eighth day since he began fasting on April 10.

Mr. Prasanna had called for a day-long national fasting on April 10, supported by several leading activists and artists, to show solidarity with migrant labourers and the poor who are going hungry because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent lockdown.

However, he did not end his fast that day and announced it would be an indefinite one, with a call to all citizens to introspect on their role in wrecking the environment and causing the pandemic. “This vow was taken with a limited purpose, which was not to protest against the current political regime, though they immensely deserve to be protested, but to introspect,” Mr. Prasanna said in a statement after breaking his fast on Friday evening.

He also said he and others fighting for sustainable economy would resist any attempts against it after the lockdown is lifted.