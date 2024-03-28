GIFT a SubscriptionGift
TH impact: KSEAB allots 50 answer sheets per day for each evaluator of class 8, and 30 for class 9 evaluators

March 28, 2024 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has reduced the number of answer sheets to be evaluated per day to 50 for each evaluator of class 8 and 30 for each evaluator of class 9. The board issued an order in this regard on Thursday.

Earlier, each evaluator of class 5 had been instructed to check 80 answer sheets per day, evaluators of class 8 had to do 60, and evaluators of class 9 had to do 40.

Teachers had opposed the KSEAB order which had allotted less than a week for the evaluation of around 1.66 crore answer sheets of class 5, 8, and 9 board examination (Summative Assessment-2). The Hindu published a report in this regard on March 28.

The evaluation of class 5 answer sheets has already started and it will be completed on March 31. The evaluation of class 8 and 9 answer sheets will be started on Friday, according to the revised order and it will be completed by April 2.

