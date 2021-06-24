Bengaluru

Temporary relief for Twitter India in criminal case filed in Uttar Pradesh

High Court of Karnataka  

In a temporary relief to Twitter India, the High Court of Karnataka on Thursday restrained the Uttar Pradesh police from taking coercive action against the company’s Managing Director Manish Maheshwari till June 29 on a criminal case relating to uploading a video related to an assault on an elderly Muslim man.

However, the court said that Loni Border Police can question Mr. Manish, who resides in Bengaluru, through video-conferencing till it decides the legal question on whether the High Court of Karnataka has jurisdiction to entertain a challenge to the notice issued by the U.P. police.

Justice G. Narendar passed the interim order on a petition filed by Mr. Maheshwari questioning the notice issued to him by Loni Border Police asking him to join the investigation after he replied to their earlier notice and indicated that he is prepared to co-operate with the investigation through video-conferencing.


