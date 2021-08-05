Temple burgled on outskirts of Bengaluru

The Sri Veerabhadraswamy Temple situated in Jadigenahalli village in Hoskote taluk was burgled and cash from the donation box looted, while the security guard was sleeping in the security room inside the temple in the wee hours of Sunday.

The guard, Srinivas, told the temple trust members that he finished the rounds around 1.30 a.m. and went to the security room and slept. The theft had occurred between 1.30 a.m. and 6 a.m.

The incident came to light when a cleaning staff came to the temple and noticed that one of the windows of the temple had been broken and the CCTV camera installed turned away.

He informed the manager Pavithra S., who rushed to the spot and opened the temple doors to see the donation box ransacked, coins scattered around, and currency notes taken away.

The burglars had also broken open the office inside the temple and taken away cash of ₹54,000 along with the DVR and the monitor.

The cash in the donation box was counted in front of the tahsildar and the members of the temple on July 27 which was approximately around ₹4 lakh, Ms. Pavithra said in her complaint.

The total burgled property has been estimated to be around ₹4.6 lakh. The Nandagudi police have taken up a case and are investigating.