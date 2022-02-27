Telecom employees booked for digging up newly-laid road in Bengaluru

Special Correspondent February 27, 2022 21:20 IST

The J.C. Nagar police have booked two employees of a telecom firm for allegedly damaging the newly constructed road Nandidurga Road.

Based on a complaint by Mohammed Javeed, assistant executive engineer, BBMP, Vasanth Nagar sub-division, the police registered an FIR against the two Bharti Airtel employees charging them under the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act and also under Section 283 (causing danger, obstruction or, injury in any public way or line of navigation) of the Indian Penal Code on Thursday. No arrests have been made.

In his complaint, Mr. Javeed said that the telecom staff dug up the road on Wednesday night at around 12 p.m. to lay the underground cable. “This has not only caused inconvenience to motorists but is also huge loss to the BBMP,” Mr. Javeed said in his complaint, which he submitted to the police along with the photographs of the dug-up road.

The incident came to light on Thursday during a routine inspection and upon inquiry he found that work had been undertaken by the telecom staff without prior permission.

Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta recently wrote to City Police Commissioner Kamal Pant seeking the police’s cooperation in filing FIRs against those found digging up roads without requisite permission.