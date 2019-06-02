Techie files harassment complaint against ex-employer

A 48-year-old software engineer has filed a criminal case against his seniors and the management of the firm he was employed in for allegedly harassing him mentally before terminating his contract.

After he lost his job in February, Ramudu Nagella, a senior system engineer with a BPO at Prestige Tech Park in Yemalur, approached the police seeking action against his employers. The police, however, refused to take up the complaint, following which he approached the court.

Admitting his plea, the 43th Additional City Metropolitan Magistrate directed the police to register an FIR and investigate the case. The Marathahalli police on Friday took up a case against senior engineers and managers, who have been charged with defamation, abetment, intentional insult to provoke breach of peace and criminal intimidation.

In his complaint to the police, Nagella said he had been working in the company since April 2016. A few months ago, however, his senior team leads and managers allegedly started harassing him mentally and gave him negative feedback. “He said that due to the negative campaign against him, the management terminated his service in February.”

Nagella challenged the termination and sought a detailed probe on the grounds that he had been a victim of harassment. “However, the committee neither conducted a probe as per the rules nor substantiated the reason for his termination,” he said in the police complaint.

The police have now summoned the staff for further investigation.