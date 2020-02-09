Bengaluru

Techie feared drowned in Kalkere

more-in

A 30-year-old software engineer is feared drowned in Kalkere lake near Ramamurthynagar after the coracle he had taken out into the lake capsized on Friday night.

According to the police, Sachin and his friend Ullas, after partying that night, decided to venture into the lake. “They managed to hoodwink and slip passed the security guard and took charge of the coracle. However, it was not stable, and did not have a paddle,” a police officer said on Saturday. They used their hands to paddle to the middle of the lake, where Sachin lost his balance and fell. The coracle capsized and Ullas also fell into the water.

“Ullas managed to swim to the shore, but there was no sign of Sachin. He immediately alerted security guard Rajesh Irappa, who, in turn, alerted the fire control room,” the officer added.

The police, with the help of Fire Services officials and search and rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and civil defence staff launched a search operation for Sachin. It was called off at 6 p.m., but will resume on Sunday morning. The Ramamurthynagar police have detained Ullas for questioning.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Bengaluru
police
accident (general)
Bangalore
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 9, 2020 1:19:12 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/techie-feared-drowned-in-kalkere/article30773087.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY