Techie feared drowned in Kalkere

A 30-year-old software engineer is feared drowned in Kalkere lake near Ramamurthynagar after the coracle he had taken out into the lake capsized on Friday night.

According to the police, Sachin and his friend Ullas, after partying that night, decided to venture into the lake. “They managed to hoodwink and slip passed the security guard and took charge of the coracle. However, it was not stable, and did not have a paddle,” a police officer said on Saturday. They used their hands to paddle to the middle of the lake, where Sachin lost his balance and fell. The coracle capsized and Ullas also fell into the water.

“Ullas managed to swim to the shore, but there was no sign of Sachin. He immediately alerted security guard Rajesh Irappa, who, in turn, alerted the fire control room,” the officer added.

The police, with the help of Fire Services officials and search and rescue personnel from the National Disaster Response Force and civil defence staff launched a search operation for Sachin. It was called off at 6 p.m., but will resume on Sunday morning. The Ramamurthynagar police have detained Ullas for questioning.