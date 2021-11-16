Bengaluru

Taxi driver found dead

A 36-year-old taxi driver was found dead at his residence in Chandra Layout on Monday. The police suspect that the deceased, Manjunath, from Turuvekere in Tumakuru district, killed himself as he was unable to repay loans he had taken. His body was discovered by his wife on Monday morning. No suicide note was found at the spot. “We are waiting for the post mortem report, and are further investigating to ascertain the reason behind the extreme step,” said the police.

A police officer added that the probe so far revealed that the taxi driver was in debt and unable to repay loans he taken

(Those in distress or those having suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani Ph.: 104 for help.)


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 16, 2021 3:10:48 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/taxi-driver-found-dead/article37513959.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY