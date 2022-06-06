SWR announces restoration and changes in service pattern of MEMUs and DEMUs

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced restoration and changes in service pattern of MEMUs and DEMUs.

According to a release, the following are the restoration, augmentation, increase in frequency, revision in timings and cancellation of some MEMU/DEMU services over Bengaluru Division of SWR with effect from June 20.

For restoration: Train No.01763/01764 KSR Bengaluru-Ramanagaram-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.01765/01766 KSR Bengaluru-Whitefield-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.06529/06530 KSR Bengaluru-Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.01769/01770 KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.06525/06526 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.06389/06390 KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.06527/06528 Bangarpet-Sir M. Visvevaaya Terminal Bengaluru- Bangarpet unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.6579 Yeshwanthpur-Tumakuru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.6574 Tumakuru- Yeshwanthpur unreserved MEMU Express: -

As for augmentation of coaches and Increase in frequency, the following eight car MEMUs are augmented with 16 cars and their frequency increased from six days a week to daily: 06289 Bangarpet-Kuppam 06290 Kuppam-Bangarpet, 06291 Krishnarajapuram-Kuppam, 06292 Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru, 06561 KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet, 06562 Marikuppam-Krishnarajapuram, 06771 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam, 06772 Marikuppam-Bengaluru, 01773 Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru, 01774 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam, 01775 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam, 01776 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru, 01777 Bangarpet-Kuppam, 01778 Marikuppam-Baiyyappanahalli, 01779 Baiyyappanahalli-Marikuppam, 01780 Marikuppam-Bangarpet, 01781 Marikuppam-Bangarpet, 01782 Bangarpet-Marikuppam, 06577 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmapuri, 06578 Dharmapuri-KSR Bengaluru, 06277 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmapuri, 06278 Dharmapuri-KSR Bengaluru, 06595 KSR Bengaluru-Dhrmavaram, 06596 Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru.

Revision in timings has been announced for Train No. 06278 Dharmapuri-KSR Bengaluru DEMU, while Train No.06262/06262 KSR Bengaluru-Hosur-KSR Bengaluru DEMU has been cancelled.