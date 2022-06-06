Bengaluru

SWR announces restoration and changes in service pattern of MEMUs and DEMUs

South Western Railway (SWR) has announced restoration and changes in service pattern of MEMUs and DEMUs.

According to a release, the following are the restoration, augmentation, increase in frequency, revision in timings and cancellation of some MEMU/DEMU services over Bengaluru Division of SWR with effect from June 20.

For restoration: Train No.01763/01764 KSR Bengaluru-Ramanagaram-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.01765/01766 KSR Bengaluru-Whitefield-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.06529/06530 KSR Bengaluru-Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.01769/01770 KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.06525/06526 KSR Bengaluru-Mysuru-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.06389/06390 KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.06527/06528 Bangarpet-Sir M. Visvevaaya Terminal Bengaluru- Bangarpet unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.6579 Yeshwanthpur-Tumakuru unreserved MEMU Express, Train No.6574 Tumakuru- Yeshwanthpur unreserved MEMU Express: -

As for augmentation of coaches and Increase in frequency, the following eight car MEMUs are augmented with 16 cars and their frequency increased from six days a week to daily: 06289 Bangarpet-Kuppam 06290 Kuppam-Bangarpet, 06291 Krishnarajapuram-Kuppam, 06292 Kuppam-KSR Bengaluru, 06561 KSR Bengaluru-Bangarpet, 06562 Marikuppam-Krishnarajapuram, 06771 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam, 06772 Marikuppam-Bengaluru, 01773 Bangarpet-KSR Bengaluru, 01774 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam, 01775 KSR Bengaluru-Marikuppam, 01776 Marikuppam-KSR Bengaluru, 01777 Bangarpet-Kuppam, 01778 Marikuppam-Baiyyappanahalli, 01779 Baiyyappanahalli-Marikuppam, 01780 Marikuppam-Bangarpet, 01781 Marikuppam-Bangarpet, 01782 Bangarpet-Marikuppam, 06577 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmapuri, 06578 Dharmapuri-KSR Bengaluru, 06277 KSR Bengaluru-Dharmapuri, 06278 Dharmapuri-KSR Bengaluru, 06595 KSR Bengaluru-Dhrmavaram, 06596 Dharmavaram-KSR Bengaluru.

Revision in timings has been announced for Train No. 06278 Dharmapuri-KSR Bengaluru DEMU, while Train No.06262/06262 KSR Bengaluru-Hosur-KSR Bengaluru DEMU has been cancelled.


