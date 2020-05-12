Bengaluru

Swab collection of residents in Padarayanapura from Wednesday

46 cases have been reported from the containment zone

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will begin collecting swab samples of residents in the containment zone in Padarayanapura ward from Wednesday.

In a video message on Tuesday, BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar said, in the light of 46 cases being reported from the containment zone, the civic body has decided to test all the residents in the neighbourhoods where the maximum positive COVID-19 cases have been reported.

Admitting to delay in testing, he said the swab collection was to have started on Monday. “However, the swab collection kiosk was elsewhere. A kiosk has now been set up in the containment zone. The government has given its assent for this exercise, which will be taken up on Wednesday,” he said and added that the samples collected would be sent to the designated laboratories for testing.

With regard to action against hospitals that gave wrong results, he said the office of the Deputy Commissioner, Bengaluru (Urban), has issued show cause notices. “Action will be initiated against the hospitals after they respond to the show cause notices,” Mr. Anil Kumar said.

Meanwhile, BBMP’s Joint Commissioner (East) has issued an order directing all the medical officers of health to ensure that shops and trades do not sell tobacco and tobacco related products, except as a parcel. This is to prevent people from gathering at shops to consume tobacco and tobacco related products. The order stated that in case of any violation, the trade licence of the shop concerned will be cancelled.

Health survey

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will be taking up a health survey across the city. The survey will be based on the voters’ list, said BBMP Commissioner B.H. Anil Kumar.

He said that the health survey team had been directed to include even those who are not enrolled in the voters’ list. He urged citizens to cooperate with the team and provide them will all details sought.

