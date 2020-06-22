Surge in ILI and SARI cases in Bengaluru

The numbers of Influenza like Illnesses (ILI) and Severe Acute Respiratory Illnesses (SARI) cases in Bengaluru have spiked in less than a month. As per data from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike COVID-19 war room, the number of ILI and SARI cases reported till May 31 was 34. However, as of June 22, the number had risen to 448.

Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Chest Diseases (RGICD) Director C. Nagaraj said that the number of ILI cases has increased due to change in the weather. “People are reporting flu-like symptoms. They are being tested and found to be positive for COVID-19,” he said.

The number of containment zones too have increased from 63 on May 31 to 484 on June 22. It coincides with the easing in lockdown restrictions. Over 1,000 cases have been reported between June 1 and June 22 after Unlock 1.0 came into force.

The number of deaths too has increased from 12 on May 31 to 67 as of Saturday. According to officials, the case fatality rate has increased from 6.81% in May-end to 7.64%. Sources said that many of the patients who passed away include those who have come in the last stages, and despite being put on ventilator support.

The positivity rate, however, has increased only marginally even though the number of tests conducted has more than doubled since May 31. The number of tests conducted till May 31 was 33,070. As of Monday, the number of tests conducted was 77,049.

The positivity rate has gone up from 1.16% in the end of May to 1.8% as of Monday. This essentially means that 1 out of every 100 people tested are found to be positive for the virus, said officials.