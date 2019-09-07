Sumalatha lodges plaint over fake Facebook account

Actor and Member of Parliament for Mandya Sumalatha on Friday lodged a complaint with the city police over a fake Facebook account in her name. The Cybercrime Police registered a case based on her complaint.

Ms. Sumalatha met Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao at his office and lodged the complaint.

She told reporters later that while there were many Facebook accounts claiming to be hers during the Lok Sabha elections, most of them had been deleted after she lodged complaints. “But this particular account is active even today and is creating mischief by making political comments in my name. I requested the police to not only get this account deleted, but also identify the person and hold him/her accountable,” Ms. Sumalatha said.