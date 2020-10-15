Bengaluru

Sudha Murty’s term as Chairperson of Infosys Foundation extended

Infosys Foundation, the CSR arm of Infosys, has given an extension to Sudha Murty as its Chairperson, until December 31, 2021.

Ms. Murty served the foundation since its inception in December 1996 and was re-elected to hold the position until October 10, 2020.

“On the request of the CSR Committee of Infosys, the Trustees of the Infosys Foundation have unanimously elected Mrs. Murty to continue as Chairperson till December 31, 2021,” said Infosys in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

In the backdrop of the global pandemic, the continued presence of Ms. Murty would allow the foundation to seamlessly transition to a new leadership, it further said.

Under her leadership, the foundation carried out a number of initiatives for the underprivileged working in remote areas of the country.

The NGO focuses on education, healthcare, rural development, destitute care, art and culture, mid-day meal schemes, and water projects.

