Video | Why BU students want ban on vehicles inside campus

Students of Bangalore University blocked roads in the campus following an accident on October 10 in which a girl came under the wheels of a BMTC bus, in Bengaluru.

The victim, Shilpashri, is a native of Bangarpet. She is pursuing a course in mathematics, and stays in the hostel. She was trying to board the bus through the front door. But the driver moved the bus even before she could get inside, resulting in her losing her balance. She came under the rear wheels.

While the girl is battling for her life, other students are demanding a ban on the entry of vehicles in the campus citing accidents.


