Bengaluru

Student killed, two injured in road accident in Bengaluru

A 20-year-old law student was killed and two others injured when the bike he was riding knocked down a pedestrian, crossing the road, before crashing into a milk van parked on the roadside of service road near Diary Circle on Sunday night.

The deceased Arsh Anwar, a resident of Lingarajapuram, had borrowed the bike form his friend to get his other friend Aryan to take him for dinner at a restaurant in Koramangala. While Anwar was riding along with Aryan, he lost control and hit a pedestrian, who had allegedly jaywalked, before crashing the bike into the parked van.

The trio fell on the road and sustained injuries. Passersby rushed the trio to a nearby hospital from where Anwar was shifted to another hospital for advance treatment, where he succumbed later. Aryan and the pedestrian escaped with minor injuries and are recovering .

Based on the complaint, the Mico layout traffic have registered a case against the milk van for further investigation.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Sep 19, 2022 9:57:02 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/student-killed-two-injured-in-road-accident-in-bengaluru/article65910064.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY