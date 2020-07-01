Stay on handing over Yelahanka Puttenahalli lake to BBMP for maintenance

The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday stayed the State government’s notification of handing over Yelahanka Puttenahalli lake to the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) for maintenance as the lake is part of the Puttenahalli Lake Bird Conservation Reserve.
A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Nataraj Rangaswamy passed the interim order on a PIL petition filed by Yelahanka Puttenahalli Lake and Boards Conservation Trust and others.
Pointing out that the lake is part of the landscape notified as a conservation reserve under the Wild Life (Protection) Act, the bench said that the State government could not have issued an executive order of handing over the lake to the BBMP for maintenance.
The bench also directed the State government to properly reconstitute within three weeks the conservation reserve management committee for Puttenahalli Lake Bird Conservation Reserve as per provisions of the Wild Life (Protection) Act to advise the chief wild life warden to conserve, manage and maintain the conservation reserve.
The petitioners had questioned the legality of a November 2019 notification of the State government to hand over Yelahanka Puttenahalli lake to the BBMP and the subsequent tender notification issued by the civic body.
The court, during previous hearings, had restrained the BBMP from taking further step on the basis of the tender notification.
The Puttenahalli Lake Bird Conservation Reserve was notified in 2015.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath