State reports 889 new cases, 14 deaths

Karnataka on Saturday reported 889 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,67,083. Bengaluru Urban reported 263 and six deaths.

With 14 deaths, the toll rose to 37,587. This is apart from 28 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 1,080 persons were discharged on Saturday, taking the total recoveries to 29,13,713. The State now has 15,755 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.63%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 1.57%.

As many as 1,38,920 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 1,12,335 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 4,61,43,315.