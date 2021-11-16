State reports 171 new cases, one death

Karnataka on Monday reported 171 new cases of COVID-19, taking the total to 29,92,021. Bengaluru Urban reported 118 cases and zero deaths. With one death, the toll rose to 38,146. This is apart from 29 deaths of patients due to non-COVID-19 reasons.

As many as 255 persons were discharged on Monday, taking the total recoveries to 29,45,934. The State now has 7,912 active patients.

While the positivity rate for the day touched 0.25%, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) touched 0.58%.

As many as 66,596 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, including 57,835 RT-PCR tests. With this, the total number of tests rose to 5,21,69,089.