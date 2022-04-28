Staff crunch may hit preparation for fourth wave

Services of doctors and other staff outsourced during the peak of pandemic have been discontinued

While the State has claimed that it is well prepared to handle the fourth wave of COVID-19, staff crunch is likely to be a major drawback, as the services of 6,463 doctors and other staff outsourced by the health department during the peak of the pandemic in the first wave have been discontinued. Sources said the Finance Department has rejected the proposal to extend the contract.

The 6,463 staff are excluding the 2,400 personnel outsourced by the BBMP. The services of all these workers were discontinued after their contract ended on March 31.

Sources said State Health Commissioner Randeep D. had sent a proposal seeking extension of services of the 6,463 outsourced doctors and staff for handling COVID-related responsibilities in the light of the anticipated fourth wave. In the proposal, the Commissioner had sought an extension of six months for the workers - from April 1, 2022, till June 30, 2022. However, the Finance Department has rejected the proposal on the grounds that the incidence of COVID-19 is low as of now, sources said.

Protest held

The outsourced workers under the aegis of Karnataka United Health Department Outsourced Workers Sangha affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC) had staged a two-day protest in the city and submitted a memorandum to the Health and Medical Education Minister K Sudhakar on April 11 seeking renewal of their contract. The Minister reportedly assured the workers that would make efforts to get their contract extended/renewed.

Several District Health Officers (DHOs) that The Hindu spoke to said that staff crunch is going to be a major issue. “How can testing be ramped up if the services of the outsourced swab collectors and lab technicians are not extended? As there is no significant rise in COVID cases and hospitalisation as of now, we can manage with the existing doctors and paramedical staff. But it will be a major problem if cases increase,” said a DHO, who did not want to be quoted.

The outsourced workers, who are jobless now, are frequently approaching the district health authorities seeking extension of the contract. Veena R., a ‘D’ Group worker, who was outsourced and posted at Ramanagaram District Hospital, said she is in a major financial crisis now after her contract ended. “I am eagerly waiting for the government to extend my contract,” she said.

A. Vishnuvardhan, who was outsourced as a swab collector and posted in Rajarajeshwarinagar, said he had managed to get a temporary job in a small private firm for the time being. “But there are many who are without any job and finding it difficult to make ends meet,” he said.

T.K. Anil Kumar, Principal Secretary (Health and Family Welfare), said the issue has to be decided by the government. “The Finance Department has rejected the proposal seeking extension. We cannot do anything till the Finance Department approves it,” he said.

Staff to be hired

K.V. Trilok Chandra, BBMP Special Commissioner (Health) said the Palike would hire the services of one doctor, one data entry operator and one swab collector in each of the 141 Primary Health Centre (PHC) from Friday itself. “We will outsource more personnel as and when the need arises,” he added.