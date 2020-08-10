Karnataka SSLC pass percentage stands at 71.8%

Rural students, who recorded a pass percentage of 77.18 % outshone their urban counterparts, who were lagging behind at 73.41%.

Karnataka recorded a pass percentage of 71.8% in the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) examination 2020. This s a decrease compared to last year when the pass percentage was 73.7 %.

As many as 5.82 lakh candidates — of the total 8.11 lakh who gave the exam in June and July this year — cleared all the papers. The examination, which was scheduled to be held in April, was postponed due to the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID 19 pandemic.

The results were announced on Monday by S. Suresh Kumar, Primary and Secondary Education Minister.

Six students in the State stood first scoring 625/625 marks in the exam. Girls had a pass percentage of 77.74 %, performing better than boys with 66.41 percent.

Rural students, who recorded a pass percentage of 77.18 % outshone their urban counterparts, who were lagging behind at 73.41%.

Mr Kumar also said that this year onwards, they had decided to do away with district wise rankings based on pass percentage. He said that the districts were instead graded based on their pass percentage, average scores of students as well as number of students who bagged distinctions and first class marks. While ten educational districts bagged the A grade, 20 districts bagged the B grade and four districts bagged the C grade.