Students turn up in large numbers at SSLC exam centres in Bengaluru

They were screened before being allowing inside

Class 10 students across Karnataka went to SSLC exam centres on July 22 to appear for their second set of papers. Over 8 lakh students are expected to appear for the examination.

Students will appear for all the three languages papers on July 22. They will get a multiple choice question paper of 40 marks.

SSLC students waiting outside an exam centre at Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru on July 22, 2021.

On July 19, students appeared for the first set of papers, which consisted of core subjects, including mathematics, science and social science. The test duration was shortened and the pattern of the exam was changed due to the second wave of COVID-19 infections.

SSLC students waiting outside an exam centre at Rajarajeshwarinagar in Bengaluru on July 22, 2021.

All examination centres have been given detailed SOPs to be followed while conducting the examinations.

The results of the examinations are expected to be announced by August 11.