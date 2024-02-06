GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Sri Kumarn and St. Paul’s ace The Hindu Young World Quiz 

The 22nd edition of the event was open for school students in two categories

February 06, 2024 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST

Sudhindr A.B.
Winners of the 22nd edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz — Mayank G.M. and Hemanshu V.M. of the junior category and Sonakshi Gupta and Angel Mittal of the senior category — with Anurag Joshi, General Manager (Network-III), State Bank of India, in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Winners of the 22nd edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz — Mayank G.M. and Hemanshu V.M. of the junior category and Sonakshi Gupta and Angel Mittal of the senior category — with Anurag Joshi, General Manager (Network-III), State Bank of India, in Bengaluru on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The 22nd edition of The Hindu Young World Quiz was held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on Tuesday.

The event, presented by State Bank of India, was open for school students in two categories; Junior (Classes 4 to 6) and Senior (Classes 7 to 9).

After the preliminary written rounds, six teams in both categories qualified (based on the marks obtained in preliminaries) for the on-stage final rounds.

Junior category

In the Junior category, the team of Mayank G.M. and Hemanshu V.M. from Sri Kumaran Public School (ICSE), Mallasandra, walked away with the top prize. Both grade six students and “both good friends” said, “The competition was tough and challenging. We lost some points but finally emerged victorious.”

The team of Namit Pramank and Sherwesh Mohan from Sri Kumaran Children’s Home took the first runners-up position. The team of Siddhanth Upadhyaya and Anagha Bhat from Airaa Academy was the second runners-up.

The teams from Sri Kumaran Children’s Home, Doddakallasandra; Presidency School, Nandini Layout; and National Public School, Yeshwantpur, took the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions respectively.

Senior category

In the Senior category, the all-girl team of Sonakshi Gupta and Angel Mittal from St. Paul’s English School, J.P. Nagar, emerged victorious. The team of Sanath Kothari and Aditya Joel Tauro from St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road, and the team of D. Geetesh and Ananth Desai from Chrysalis High Marq, took the first runners-up and second runners-up positions respectively.

The teams from National Public School, Whitefield; KLE Society’s School, Rajajinagar; and St. Joseph’s Boys’ High School, Museum Road, took the fourth, fifth, and sixth positions respectively.

All the winners received trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodies from sponsors.

Prize distribution

Anurag Joshi, General Manager (Network-III), State Bank of India, distributed the prizes to the winners. He expressed his happiness over his bank’s association with The Hindu. He told students not to worry about results. “The moment you start worrying about results, you are either living in the past or in the future. The word is present,” Mr. Joshi said.

Quizmaster V.V. Ramanan hosted the show. In all, 416 teams in Junior and 367 teams Senior categories participated in the event.

Naturo was the Treat Time Partner and UNIBIC, the Snack Partner. Rasna was the Beverage Partner for Karnataka. 

