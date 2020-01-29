Sri Aurobindo, Christ Academy ace The Hindu Young World Quiz

The 20th edition of the multi-city event The Hindu Young World Quiz was held at Chowdiah Memorial Hall on Tuesday. The event, presented by SBI and LIC, was held in two categories – junior (from classes 4 to 6 and senior (from classes 7 to 10).

Junior Category

In all, 336 teams took part in junior category. The team of Vibhav B. and Suraj Pai from Sri Aurobindo Memorial School, Banashankari, led the contest from the beginning and garnered 40 points in the final ‘Shoot out’ round to extend the lead by 80 points from the second placed team. The Sri Aurobindo team won the contest with a total of 140 points.

Sporting a big smile, Vibhav and Suraj said they were overjoyed. They said they love reading newspapers especially The Hindu in School. Vibhav’s favourite subjects are social sciences and mathematics, while Suraj loves history and Sanskrit.

The all-girls team from National Public School, HSR Layout of Ananya Karri and Ilina Mukherjee with 60 points bagged the first runners-up position.

The team from Baldwin Boys’ High School of Chayan Patil and Saathvik took the second runners up position.

After the preliminary written round, six teams qualified for the on-stage final round. Teams from Presidency School, RT Nagar, National Hill View Public School, Banashankari and Bethany High School, Koramangala, took the fourth, fifth and sixth positions.

All the winners received trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodie bags from sponsors.

Senior Category

In all, 229 teams took part in the senior category. The team of Hansel Biju and Varun Goyal from Christ Academy, Begur-Koppa Road won the top prize by securing 82 points. Both class 8 students said they never thought they would even reach the on-stage final round.

“Winning the first prize has left us speechless. It’s amazing. We are winning at a big event for the first time through we have participated in several other competitions,” said Hansel. Varun said his interests lie in current affairs and science, while Hansel loves reading books and newspapers especially The Hindu.

The team of Aditya Sharath and Kushagra Agarwal., from Presidency School, Nandini Layout, with 54 points bagged the runners up position. The team of Aditya D and Vikrama Aditya K R., from National Hill View Public School, RR Nagar took the second runners-up position.

After the preliminary written round, six teams qualified for the on-stage final round. Teams from BGS National Public School, Hulimavu, second team from Presidency School, Nandini Layout and Sri Kumaran Children’s Academy, took the fourth, fifth and sixth positions.

All the winners received trophies and merit certificates from The Hindu and goodie bags from sponsors.

Prize distribution

Amitabh Sinha, DGM (digital banking and transaction banking unit), SBI, Ashish Kumar, senior divisional manager, LIC and Baskar, area sales manager, Eveready, gave away prizes to the winners.

Mr. Sinha said that the enthusiasm displayed by the participants was amazing. He recalled the SBI’s long association with The Hindu and lauded the group’s efforts for conducting such grand events for school children. Mr. Ashish Kumar and Mr. Baskar also spoke.

Quizmaster V.V. Ramanan hosted the show. All the participants received participation certificates. The children in the audience too won several prizes.

Eveready was the gift partner, while Soulfull, the nutrition partner. Rasna was the beverage partner of the event.