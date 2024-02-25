South Western Railway to redevelop 15 railway stations in Bengaluru division

February 25, 2024 08:26 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

The South Western Railway (SWR), under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS), is set to enhance up to 15 railway stations in Karnataka, with the Prime Minister scheduled to launch the programme on Monday.

According to SWR, the enhancement of stations will be done in Bangarpet, Channapatna, Dharmapuri, Doddaballapur, Hindupur, Hosur, Kengeri, K.R. Puram, Kuppam, Malleswaram, Malur, Mandya, Tumakuru, Ramanagara, and Whitefield.

The improvements include the installation of escalators, smart parking facilities, upgraded toilets, and other amenities.

As part of the ABSS, the launch will incorporate the commencement of the redevelopment of 554 railway stations and 1,585 road overbridges (RoBs) and road underbridges (RUBs) throughout India.

An official stated that redevelopment and infrastructure projects totaling ₹372.13 crore will be implemented in 15 stations within the Bengaluru division.

“The ABSS is a significant initiative of Indian Railways designed to improve stations by identifying specific stations, establishing comprehensive objectives, devising masterplans, and executing them in phases to enhance various station facilities,” the official added.

These enhancements, in the first phase, encompass bettering station accessibility, waiting areas, toilet facilities, lift and escalator installations as needed, cleanliness, offering free Wi-Fi, setting up kiosks for local products through initiatives like ‘One Station One Product’, enhancing passenger information systems, establishing Executive Lounges, designating spaces for business meetings, incorporating landscaping and catering to the unique requirements of each station, according to SWR.

The second phase of the scheme emphasises upgrading station structures, integrating stations with the surrounding city areas on both sides, promoting multimodal connectivity, providing facilities for individuals with disabilities (Divyangjans), implementing sustainable and eco-friendly solutions, introducing ballastless tracks, incorporating ‘Roof Plazas’ when required and considering the feasibility and phasing of improvements.

