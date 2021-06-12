Bengaluru

Software engineer arrested for selling black fungus drugs

The Central Crime Branch police on Friday arrested a 45-year-old software engineer allegedly while he was selling Posaconazole vials and tablets used for the treatment of black fungus.

On receiving a tip-off , a team of officials raided the place he was operating out of, near ITI factory gate close to K.R. Puram railway station, and arrested Rammohan T., a resident of Kundalahalli.

They seized 17 vials and 80 tablets from him. “The accused was offering to sell each vial for ₹18,000 while the MRP is ₹8,500,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Crime) Sandeep Patil.

Inquiries revealed that the accused is presently unemployed and bought the medicine online from a city-based pharmaceutical company. “He then began circulating messages on WhatsApp offering to sell each vial for ₹18,000 per vial,” said the police officer.

When the CCB team received an alert, they posed as buyers and contacted Rammohan who allegedly agreed to sell it to them at a pre-arranged location from where he was later arrested. The police have taken him into custody for further investigation.


