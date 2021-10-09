Bengaluru

Software developer booked for watching child pornography

A software developer who works with a well-known fuel company has been booked for allegedly watching child pornography on his official laptop. The Whitefield cyber crime police registered an FIR and charged the developer based on a complaint filed by the asset protection manager of the firm.

The incident came to light when the company security unit came across an instance where a laptop used by the software developer showed that the user had visited sites with child pornographic content between May and September this year.


