Social media post sparks violence in DJ Halli

A tense situation prevailed in Kaval Byrasandra, DJ Halli, after a mob gathered in the area protesting against an alleged inflammatory social media post on Tuesday late night.

The mob threw stones and attacked the house of Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, MLA, whose relative allegedly made the post. He has since claimed his Facebook account was hacked. The mob went on a violent spree, torched a few cars, and pelted stones. The police used tear gas to quell the violence. Fire tenders and additional strike forces rushed to the spot. The situation was still volatile while going to print. No further details were available.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the nature of the incident indicated a conspiracy.