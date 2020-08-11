Bengaluru

Social media post sparks violence in DJ Halli

A tense situation prevailed in Kaval Byrasandra, DJ Halli, after a mob gathered in the area protesting against an alleged inflammatory social media post on Tuesday late night.

The mob threw stones and attacked the house of Akhanda Srinivas Murthy, MLA, whose relative allegedly made the post. He has since claimed his Facebook account was hacked. The mob went on a violent spree, torched a few cars, and pelted stones. The police used tear gas to quell the violence. Fire tenders and additional strike forces rushed to the spot. The situation was still volatile while going to print. No further details were available.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the nature of the incident indicated a conspiracy.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 11, 2020 11:51:50 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/social-media-post-sparks-violence-in-dj-halli/article32329866.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story