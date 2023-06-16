Smart City Mission - Cycle for change campaign to pick up pace in IT corridors of Bengaluru

June 16, 2023 09:35 pm | Updated 09:35 pm IST - Bengaluru

Cycle for Change Campaign, a programme that enables bicycling for last-mile connectivity, and completes trips by white-collared commuters to their offices, is prepared to take the wheel in Bengaluru and transform the obstacles brought on by traffic congestion.

After a one-year success of the pilot program in Silvassa in Maharashtra, on June 3, the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MOHUA) - Smart City Mission launched the second edition of Cycles for Change. This programme unrolls to Eight short-listed cities; Bengaluru was listed as a lighthouse city under the first phase of the Cycles for Change campaign.

“In the first part of the initiative the Directorate of Urban Land Transport (DULT), and Bengaluru Smart City are working towards putting up cycle tracks and other infrastructure for last mile connectivity to the metro stations and many heavily populated areas like the New Whitefield Line which is coming up, Outer Ring Road, and the Electronics City,” says Sathya Sankaran, Bicycle mayor of Bengaluru.

Hindrances in the past

Numerous impediments have obstructed the progress of cycling paths in the past. A particular case is of the ORR (Outer Ring Road) cycle lane, which was ripped apart for the metro. Mukund Kumar, resident of Iblur, explains further that there were flimsy barricades along the lane, to which he suggested, steel and robust barricades should be installed.

“There is a need to put up steel and permanent barricades on Outer Ring Road, and the stretches between Silk Board to Hebbal, and Bellandur, which are today’s IT corridor,” he said, complaining that there is no enforcement by traffic police, and there is a need for smart sensors. “Bicycle safety in public spaces is key,” he added.

Companies collaboration

“Implementing temporary interventions for a cycle-to-work program is happening at Bagmane Tech Park,” mentioned Susheelamma N., Joint Managing Director of Smart Cities Mission.

A total of eight companies from the tech park have shown interest in participating in the campaign. The programme at Bagmane include – developing marked and maintained cycle tracks, cycle parking facilities at strategic places, cycling awareness campaigns, and regular feedback mechanisms. “These eight companies are ready to aid with the requirements, and designs for the interventions commenced at Bagmane Tech Park in collaboration with the DULT”, said Ms. Susheelamma.

Mr. Sankaran appealed to the government to first reinstate the 17 km cycle lane for cycles on ORR, which was ripped apart for the metro. Susheelamma N. commented, “After completing the metro project at the ORR (Outer Ring Road), the authorities will reinstate the cycle lane.”