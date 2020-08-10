Slump in property tax collection

One of the major revenue sources for the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), property tax, has dropped on account of the pandemic. According to information provided by the BBMP’s Revenue Department, till August 5, it had collected ₹1,804.80 crore by way of property tax. This is nearly ₹165 crore less than the amount collected during the corresponding period last fiscal.
BBMP officials attributed this to the pandemic. Sources told The Hindu that almost all revenue officials had been roped in for COVID-19 duty. “We have not given much attention to augmenting property tax collection since the beginning of this fiscal,” the source said.
Furthermore, the civic body, which gives 5% rebate on property tax payments made during April, extended the rebate period till the end of May. This was because in April, it was able to collect just over ₹400 crore. The total tax collected by May 31 was ₹1,440 crore. The tax collected during the corresponding period last fiscal (2019-20) was ₹1,510.79 crore.
The BBMP has set a target of collecting ₹3,500 crore this year. During the last financial year, it had garnered a total of ₹2,729.77 crore.
BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Revenue) Basavaraj admitted to a slump in tax collection. “Apart from regular activities of issuing notices to those with arrears, we cannot do much else. The department had drawn up an action plan of bringing in more properties under the tax net. However, given the pandemic situation, we are not sure when the action plan can actually be put in place,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath