Skywalk to come up near Banashankari temple in 3 months

The government plans to build a skywalk between Banashankari metro station and Banashankari Traffic and Transit Management Centre to ease congestion and improve pedestrian mobility. Revenue Minister R. Ashoka, Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya and BMTC Chairman Nandish Reddy inspected the site on Friday.

“We plan to complete the work within the next three months. As footpaths are usually encroached upon, skywalks will be of help to pedestrians,” said R. Ashoka.

Mr. Surya pointed out that thousands of people visit Banashankari temple on auspicious days. “The integration between Bangalore Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) and Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) will be of great help to people, especially women, students and senior citizens. Many developed countries have imbibed such integrated mobility hubs,” he said.

Residents, students and commuters welcomed the move and expressed hope that the government would adhere to its three-month deadline.

Kavitha Krishnamurthy, a frequent visitor to the Banashankari temple, said, “The junction sees heavy traffic. With pavements being used by vendors, it is difficult for pedestrians. It takes about 10 minutes for me to cross the road. The skywalk will definitely ensure pedestrian safety.”

Nandish Reddy promised full support for the initiative and said he would ensure that the deadline is met.