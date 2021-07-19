Six arrested for attempted murder

Supari on intended victim’s life was taken out by his wife and her ‘lover’

Alert night beat police helped prevent a gang of four men from carrying out a contract killing on Thursday. The accused were allegedly promised ₹5 lakh by the wife of the intended victim and her employer, with whom she was allegedly having an affair, to commit the murder and make it look like a a robbery.

The arrested gang members have been identified as Muniraju, 24, Shashi Kumar, 30, Prabhu Shankar, 28, and Kiran ,38, all residents of Thyamagondlu in Nelamangala.

The police later arrested the intended victim’s wife and her employer.

“On Thursday night, the beat police on duty saw four men on Tumakuru Road acting suspiciously. On a hunch, the police nabbed them and took them into custody. A search revealed that they were armed with weapons and ₹30,000 in cash,” said a police officer.

When questioned, the gang claimed that Roopa Chaitra, 28, and Kalpkumar Jain, 26, had taken out a supari on her husband, Girish.

“Further inquiries revealed that Roopa worked as an office assistant to Jain who ran an automobile business in Nelamangala. The two started having an affair and Girish who suspected this told Roopa to quit her job. She discussed it with Jain and the duo decided to eliminate Girish,” the police officer added.

Jain assigned his driver, Prabhu, [one of the four gang members who was arrested] and paid him ₹3 lakh in advance. “Girish has a criminal background. The gang was following Girish when they were arrested,” said the police.

When questioned, Roopa reportedly confessed to the crime. Both Roopa and Jain were booked for attempt to murder and conspiracy among other sections of the Indian Penal Code.