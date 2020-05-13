Sign up for an online bird-watching workshop

The lockdown has thrown up a few surprises from nature with citizens in sprawling urban centres sharing images of rare sightings of birds and animals. On the other hand, people have also begun noticing their surroundings far more keenly than they would have otherwise, including being able to hear the chirping of birds outside their houses.

A group of avid bird-watchers will now be able to guide you through the process. Bird-watcher Abhishek Krishna Gopal will conduct an online bird-watching workshop on May 14 from 11 a.m. to noon.

A press release states that this would help residents join the class from their balcony and familiarise themselves with the variety of birds around them. It also states that the class would help people cultivate it as a hobby.

For further details, people can look up @earlybirdncf on Twitter and @earlybirdindia on Facebook and Instagram.