HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Shopkeepers and business establishments of Gandhi Bazaar call for voluntary bandh

May 02, 2023 03:16 am | Updated 03:16 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Shopkeepers and business establishments of Gandhi Bazaar have called for a voluntary bandh on Tuesday in protest against, what they have called, “user unfriendly” road works. The bandh call coming ahead of the Assembly polls has gained significance.

There has been widespread opposition against the ongoing road works in the area. These include redeveloping the road as a concrete road, a multi-level car parking, and a proposal to pedestrianise a part of the road.

However, the government has gone ahead with the proposal and works are under way, and the road has practically been closed for over six months now, affecting business in the busy market.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.