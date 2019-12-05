Seven of 13 biomethanisation plants revived

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has revived seven biomethanisation plants in West, South and Yelahanka zones. This is one of the steps to push for decentralised processing of waste and reduce dependence on landfills under the Namma Kasa Namma Jawabdari (Our Waste Our Responsibility) programme.

The biomethanisation plants — each with a five-tonne capacity — were set up in different parts of the city between April 2014 and July 2015 to process organic waste. The electricity generated from biogas would be used to power street lights.

BBMP’s Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep confirmed that the seven plants have been made functional and will soon start receiving five tonnes of waste per day. “We are targeting on restarting the remaining six by the end of December. With all 13 plants operational, we will be able to handle 65 tonnes per day of waste in a decentralised manner,” he said.

Initially, the plants were being managed by two agencies – Ashoka Biogreen Pvt. Ltd. and Mailhem Engineers Pvt. Ltd. While the contract of Mailhem ended, the plants managed by Ashoka Biogreen were shut down reportedly due to non-payment of bills. The issue went to arbitration and was recently resolved, prompting BBMP to revive the biomethanisation plants. Operations will be split between the two companies.

More bio-CNG plants on the cards

The BBMP is looking to set up four bio-CNG plants with processing capacity of 10 tonnes per day, and a smaller unit with a capacity to process five tonnes per day, which will be set up at Kalika Kendra in Bommanahalli zone.

“There already is one operational bio-CNG plant with a 10-tonne per day capacity at Koramangala. However, it is operating at only four tonnes per day,” said a senior civic official.

He cited another initiative, MobiTrash, a start-up that uses a mobile van to compost up to one tonne of waste per day in Sanjaynagar ward.

Mr. Randeep said five processing plants, excluding Lingadheeranahalli that has been stayed by the National Green Tribunal, are receiving 600 tonnes of wet waste per day. With decentralised processing, part of the 600 tonnes can be processed in the biomethanisation plants.

“It is a win-win situation for the BBMP. Having decentralised plants will add pressure to increase segregation. With increased segregation, we will need more decentralised processing plants in the city,” he added.

Segregation at source drops to 30%

The success of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike’s ambitious revival of its biomethanisation plants depend on effective segregation of waste at source. This remains a stumbling block as BBMP sources admitted that segregation levels, which were once nearly 45%, have now come down to around 30%.

The civic body, in its road map for solid waste management, had targeted 100% segregation by the end of this year.